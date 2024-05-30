Getting angry regularly increases risk of having heart disease, stroke — Experts

IN a new study, researchers warned that anger is bad for the heart and the brain because regularly getting angry may increase an individual’s risk of heart disease and stroke.

Researchers said getting briefly angry—but not other emotions such as sadness or anxiety—can change the functioning of blood vessels, which might make heart attacks and strokes more likely.

The study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association shows that there is a relationship between an acute episode of anger and an increased risk of heart attack.

It suggests that even short bouts of anger could worsen cardiovascular health and may trigger heart diseases, heart attacks, and strokes. Heart…