Gov Lawal pledges to clear pension, gratuity backlogs

Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara has said that he settled over N5 billion pension and gratuity backlog in his one-year in office, assuring that he would make sure every retired civil servant gets his gratuity.

He maintained that his administration has inherited the sum of over thirteen billion (N13 billion) pension and gratuity backlog when he took over from the previous governments in the state.

The Governor made the disclosure on Wednesday during the ongoing one year anniversary celebration of his administration in the state.

“I inherited over thirteen billion pension and gratuity backlog from the previous governments starting from 2012″.he said

“God willing, I settled over…