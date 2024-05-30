Ifa priest, Elebuibon, wants Sango, Ogun deities used for political officeholders’ oath-taking 

A popular Ifa priest and Araba of Osogbo land, Chief Ifayemi Elebuibon on Thursday recommended the use of traditional deities by all political officeholders in the country while taking their oath of office to reduce the spate of corruption and other nefarious activism.

The traditionalist, who made the recommendation while featuring at the Osun state Correspondent of the Nigeria Union Journalists programme tagged: “News Point” in Osogbo, argued that if the political officeholders are sworn in using “Ogun”, the god of Iron; or “Sango”, the god of Thunder, they would not mismanage public fund or later acted contrary to their pledges, adding that if otherwise, the traditional…