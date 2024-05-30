Makinde, UNICEF, others unveil first solarized medical oxygen plant in Nigeria

GOVERNOR Seyi Makinde, on Wednesday, unveiled the first solarized PSA medical oxygen plant in the health sector in Africa and a level 2 newborn unit at the Jericho Specialist Hospital as part of interventions to ensure equitable health care services to save mothers and new babies from dying.

He also launched the five-year Oyo State Strategy for the Scale-up of Medical Oxygen in Health Facilities roadmap to streamline efforts to ensure all patients receive oxygen therapy when and where needed.

The Solarized PSA medical oxygen plant and the Level 2 Newborn Units were donated by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), IHS Towers, and Bills and Melinda Gates Foundation in…