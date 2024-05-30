National Anthem or National Issues?

Nostalgic feelings, memory nodes, and reverberationshave often spurred me into euphoric celebrations, bursting out to retrace the relics of history resurrected by the Nigerian leaders: The National Anthem of Independence. I must confess that people of my age bracket and those born and weaned before 1978 must be basking in the euphoria of the lyrics and rhythms of the old anthem, like listening back to the songs of your old juju singers in the 70s and 80s. You cannot deny the nostalgic feelings. I am older than Nigeria, whichobtained its independence in 1960.

The Nation is a dynamic and unique society with many bitter experiences that have held it to its throes. Nevertheless, it keeps…