Okpebholo pledges commitment to infrastructure, healthcare, security

Ahead of the September 21 2024 governorship election in Edo state, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Monday Okpebholo, has reiterated his commitment to ensuring adequate security, massive infrastructural development to advance economic development, affordable healthcare, water and food security, value-driven education, economic rejuvenation, for the enjoyment of the masses, in addition to tourism and creative industry.

The party flagbearer, who represents Edo Central Senatorial District in the National Assembly, went on to say that his blueprint to govern the state is a manifesto for a renewed hope for the people of Edo.

He also pledged to give life to the…