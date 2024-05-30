Osun: Shuaib Oyedokun is my political father, expected back in PDP — Adeleke 

The Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke on Thursday described the defected former National Deputy Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Shuaib Oyedokun, as his political father who rallied support for him during the last gubernatorial election in the state.

The state governor who expressed optimism that Chief Oyedokun would still come back to his political party (PDP) he belongs to in no distance time, maintained that “he remains our father and we are expecting him back to our party.”

“I was surprised that Oyedokun, an experienced politician in Osun left the ruling party to APC despite that there is no fight or wrangling in the party.”

“Baba (Oyedokun) rallied…