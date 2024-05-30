Overhyped pounded yam? These are 6 delicious dishes you can make with yam

Yam is a versatile and nutritious tuber that can be used to prepare various delicious dishes.

Whether you enjoy sweet or savoury meals, there are plenty of ways to incorporate yam into your diet. Here are some tasty dishes you can make with yam.

1. Yam Porridge

Yam porridge, also known as ‘Asaro,’ is a popular Nigerian dish. It consists of yam, tomatoes, onions, palm oil, and spices.

Cut the yam into cubes and cook with blended tomatoes, onions, and spices until the yam is soft and the sauce is thick. It’s a comforting and flavourful meal.

2. Yam Fries

Yam fries are a great alternative to regular potato fries. Simply peel and cut the yam into strips, season with salt and…