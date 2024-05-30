Police arrest 31,912 suspects in year-long crackdown on crime

The Nigeria Police arrested a total of 31,912 suspects nationwide over the past year for various criminal activities, including armed robbery, kidnapping, rape, unlawful possession of firearms, cultism, and murder.

This information was disclosed by the Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, during a media briefing in Abuja on Wednesday.

He said 4,826 of the suspects were arrested over armed robbery, 3,078, kidnapping, 2,479, rape, 1,243, unlawful possession of fire arms, 3,523 cultism, 3,381, murder and 13, 402, other criminal offences.

Adejobi said the force rescued 1,750 kidnap victims, recovered 2,566 firearms, 19,510 rounds of ammunition and 1,475…