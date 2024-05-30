The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) and a Civil Society Organisation, Anti-Corruption, Good Governance and Human Rights Watch Network (AGHRWN), have expressed concerns over the recall and reinstatement of Bola Audu Innocent, a Chief Accountant in the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation, who is currently standing trial for alleged fraud and human trafficking.

The Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC) had directed the recall and reinstatement of Innocent, despite his ongoing criminal trial, which has raised questions about the violation of public service rules. The TUC and AGHRWN have called for an investigation into the matter and urged the Attorney General of the…