Still on Turkish Airline’s misdemeanour

FOR the greater part of last week, the aviation sector was enmeshed in confusion following the three days of agony and frustrations the over 300 Nigerian passengers billed to fly on Turkish Airlines Lagos-Istanbul flights were subjected to.

The passengers, who had arrived from their various homes to the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, to catch their flight to Istanbul were caught up in the face-off between the airline’s management and the National Air Transport Employees (NUATE) over workers’ welfare.

What started like a harmless communication breakdown between the union and the Turkish Airline team in Nigeria over unionism and workers’ welfare, which would have…