Tinubu condoles with Jimi Agbaje over son’s death

President Bola Tinubu has expressed deep sadness at the news of the passing of Mr. Bunmi Agbaje, the first son of Mr. Jimi Agbaje.

A statement issued on Thursday by Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity) said the president condoled with Agbaje and the entire family over this tragic loss, acknowledging that nothing can be more agonizing than losing a child.

He prayed for the repose of the soul of the deceased and comfort for the Agbaje family.

President Tinubu assured the bereaved family of his thoughts and support in this moment of grief.

