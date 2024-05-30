We won’t leave any community behind in infrastructure development —Tinubu 

President Bola Tinubu has reassured Nigerians of his administration’s resolve to prioritize their welfare and make it the centrepiece of his national development agenda.

Speaking while inaugurating the Wuye bridge interchange, linking Wuse and Wuye Districts in the Federal Capital City (FCC) on Thursday, he reaffirmed his commitment to building a nation where no one is left behind, emphasizing that his administration views government as a continuum.

“The best way to achieve greatness is to look forward, aspire for great results, and not be hindered by obstacles. We must see opportunities in obstacles and seize them,” the President stated.

Also read: Over 60,000 register for…