Abia flourished under Orji Kalu as governor — Cleric

Popular Abia-born cleric, Rev Chika Ubani, has described the former governor of Abia State, Orji Uzor Kalu, as an icon of hope who led the state in the right direction, saying the state flourished under him as governor.

According to the cleric, the former governor is an excellent natural-born leader who provided unprecedented leadership during his tenure as Governor of Abia State.

He said: “Abia flourished under the leadership of Orji Uzor Kalu from 1999–2007”.

Ubani called on politicians and leaders to stop degrading the state with comments capable of overheating the polity, saying: “it is unacceptable to describe governance in Abia as wasteful for 24 years.

“We were all…