Delta uncovers 200 absentee health workers on govt payroll

The Delta State government says it has uncovered over 200 health workers who had emigrated abroad for greener pastures but are still on its payroll.

This was disclosed by the state’s Commissioner for Health, Dr. Joseph Onojaeme, during a chat with some journalists in Asaba, the state capital.

The vibrant social and political activist said the shocking discovery came after embarking on a staff audit of health institutions on the assumption of office, following a barrage of complaints from some quarters.

Onojaeme said the over 200 health staff included doctors, nurses, lab technicians and pharmacists, among others who had left their duty posts abroad, but are still drawing salaries…