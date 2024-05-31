Family pleads for N1m for son’s hole-in-the-heart surgery

When Mrs Emitomo Morenike Ola gave birth to her baby, Abimifoluwa, in April 2020, her family was full of joy and happiness. Today, however, the young mother is anxiously searching for treatment for her son who has been diagnosed with tetralogy of fallot, commonly called “hole in the heart.”

Mrs Ola said that she and her husband had been to the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan for the treatment of their infant.

“UCH has been managing our case. We were eventually told that a surgery was needed and that it would cost us about N3 million,” she said.

The father and mother decided to take a bank loan to offset the cost of the surgery.

“We did not want to be a burden on…