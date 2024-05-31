How we planned to collect back student loan — NELFUND

The Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), Akintunde Sawyerr, has disclosed the fund’s plan for students to repay back the loan.

Sawyer, while speaking on Friday’s edition of Channels Television’s Politics Today, explained that students who take loans from the fund are expected to report to NELFUND two years after completion of their mandatory one-year National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

According to him, the law guiding the operation of the fund gives the two-year post-NYSC window for reporting.

He said, “So, it’s a loan. There’s certainly an expectation to pay back. The law requires the actual reporting of your status to begin two years…