I want to be a bridge between Nollywood and other major movie industries in the world —Toyosi Etim-Effiong

For the past three years, Toyosi Etim Effiong has been the driving force behind Nollywood’s increasing presence at the Essence Film Festival, the world’s largest festival celebrating black culture, held annually in New Orleans, United States. In this interview, Etim-Effiong, wife of the respected actor, Daniel Etim-Effiong, discusses her experiences as a talent manager and the mastermind behind ‘That Good Media’. She also speaks about the importance of collaborations and her vision for the future of Nollywood at the Essence Film Festival. ROTIMI IGE brings excerpts…

Tell us how you got the idea to position Nollywood as part of the Essence Festival?

I’ve known about Essence…