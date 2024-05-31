Ijaw national congress leader urges Nigerians to support Tinubu’s administration

The President, Ijaw National Congress (INC) Worldwide, Prof. Benjamin Okaba, has urged Nigerians to support the current administration to address the plethora of challenges bedevilling the country.

Okaba made the appeal at the “Presidential Retreat Warri 2024” convened by the Association of Professional Body of Nigeria (APBN), Delta chapter.

The theme of the two-day event, which started Thursday, is: “Contemporary Challenges in Nigeria: The Response of Professionals.”

Okaba identified the most fundamental challenges bedevilling the country to include: bad governance, weak

institutions, lack of sense of Nationhood and ethical decadence.

The professor of Sociology, Federal…