I’ll create 40 million jobs in four years

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has said he will create a total of 40 million jobs within his four years in office.

He noted that the feat will be achieved under the Labour and Empowerment Enhancement Programme (LEEP).

The President disclosed this at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University (Unizik) Awka 18th Convocation ceremony held at the Varsity Convocation Arena on Friday.

Represented by the Director of Tertiary Education in the Ministry of Education, Mrs. Rekia Iliasu, Tinubu stated that the programme is to create 10 million jobs through the creation of 2.5 million jobs.

“It is imperative to note that education cannot be considered in isolation from the labour market, which is to absorb the…