Lammy edges out Japh Kenti for top 10 spot on Nigerian Idol

In a dramatic turn of events on Nigerian Idol season 9, Japh Kenti’s journey came to an end while Lammy secured the final spot in the top 10.

The judges had previously selected nine contestants to advance to the live shows, but the final spot remained undecided. Torn between the exceptional talents of Japh Kenti and Lammy, the judges ultimately decided to leave the decision to the audience.

With the audience on the edge of their seats, host IK Osakioduwa revealed that Lammy had earned the viewers’ vote, securing the coveted last spot in the top 10, while Japh Kenti was left disappointed as his journey on Nigerian Idol came to an end.

As it stands, the top 10 Nigerian Idol…