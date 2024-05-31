Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo has described the late Asagba of Asaba, Professor Chike Edozien as a great gift to Delta State, Nigeria, and the whole world.

Speaking at the ‘Songs and Tributes’ organized in honour of the late Asagba in Asaba on Thursday, Chief Obasanjo urged Nigerians to emulate the legacy he left behind.

“When you have a man like Asagba, who has lived the kind of life he lived, a man who has made contributions to his family, community, state, the country and beyond, we should extoll his virtues.

“During my interactions with him on several occasions, I have learnt that you can’t be tired or be bored of his company.

“For me, I have come here to…