MoMo PSB and Layi Wasabi announce ‘No-loser’ partnership

Recently, the digital space was abuzz with speculation about a potential legal battle brewing between Layi Wasabi’s comedic character, ‘The Law’, and MoMo PSB, a leading player in Nigeria’s digital financial services space.

Online speculation had been rife, as fans of Layi Wasabi, accustomed to seeing his character ‘The Law’ champion the underdog in his skits, were thrown a curveball. Whispers started swirling, suggesting that the tables might be turned this time. Could ‘The Law’ himself be facing the possibility of ‘doing jail’ – a phrase he often uses for comedic effect in his skits? Fans have been glued to their devices, anxiously awaiting updates on this…