Osun govt direct schools to start reciting new national anthem

The Osun State Government on Friday ordered all public and private schools in the state to start reciting “Nigeria, We hail thee” a few days after President Ahmed Bola Tinubu returned the old national anthem.

The state Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Murtala Jimoh, made this known via a statement made available to newsmen in Osogbo.

The statement, however, instructed all heads of schools in both public and private schools to ensure compliance in their various schools.

It affirmed that “it is the new Anthem that should be rendered and recited during their various morning assemblies and this should be done as a matter of duty.”

“All heads of schools in both private…