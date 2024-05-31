Police bust criminal hideout, recover arms in Delta

Operatives of the Delta Police Command have busted a criminal hideout in parts of Ughelli and recovered some lethal arms.

The arms recovered include sacks containing three AK-49 rifles, two AK-47 rifles, and 207 rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition.

SP Bright Edafe, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command who disclosed this on Friday, said the hideout played host to suspected kidnappers who have been terrorizing Ughelli, Agbarho, Warri, Sapele and environs.

He said the criminal hideout was located in the bush at Uwurghelli village by the rail tracks.

He said, “Acting on intel, the DPO, Agbarho Division, CSP Josephine Ekebuike, led Police operatives to the bush on…