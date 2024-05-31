Police charge Abuja lawyer, three others for N29m fraud, document forgery

The Police authorities have dragged a lawyer, Everestus Ugwuowo, and three others before a Federal High Court in Abuja for allegedly defrauding a woman of the sum of N29 million and forging documents to sell Abuja house.

The amended charge marked, FHC/ABJ/CR/121/2018 presently before Justice Obiora Egwuatu has the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) as the complainant

The Police boss, in the amended 11- Count charge, filed on April 29, 2019 by ACP Simon Lough (SAN), also joined Umar Sanda Adamu, Usman Audu and Adole Christopher Oche, a staff of Bureau of Public Procurement as 2nd to 4th defendants respectively.

The defendants, who were arraigned in 2018, granted bail and pleaded not…