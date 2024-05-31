Royal family petitions Lagos govt over plans to invade Apapa Island

Members of the Oba Adele Ajosun Royal Ruling Family of Lagos and Igbologun Island have petitioned the Lagos State Governor and the state House of Assembly over alleged plan to cause the breakdown of law and order in the state.

The family in a petition dated 28th of May 2024 addressed to the state governor and the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa to wade in urgently and prevent bloodbath in Apapa Island.

According to the petitioner, a royal father in Apapa, Oba Morufdeen Atanda tried to forcefully breach the peace of the island by installing an unpopular village head on the community.

The petitioners also stated that the perpetrators and their unlawful allies have…