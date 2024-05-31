Spam emails: How to build protection against spammers online — Expert

Following the recent release of a report by Trend Micro, a global cybersecurity leader, indicating that corporate entities and individuals in Nigeria were targeted by 18 million email attacks in 2023, the Chief Executive Officer of Lifinet, Mr Abraham Oluwambe, has provided Nigerians with safety measures against spammers online.

In a commentary just released by LifiNet, an internet service provider (ISP), Oluwambe identified five ways to understand and build protection against spammers as an essential way of guaranteeing online safety and privacy.

He encouraged Nigerians online to use strong spam filters, be cautious with personal information, avoid clicking on suspicious links, use…