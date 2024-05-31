What to know about Trump’s conviction

Former US President, Donald Trump was found guilty on all charges in his New York “hush-money” trial on Thursday, and the judge will soon determine whether a former president should be imprisoned for a felony conviction for the first time.

Trump was found guilty of falsifying business records to conceal a $130,000 payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels to buy her silence before the 2016 presidential election. The jury in Manhattan returned its guilty verdict after a trial that stretched six weeks and featured more than 20 witnesses.

Each of the 34 felony charges carries up to a $5,000 fine and a four-year prison sentence. But…