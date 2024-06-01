Gombe SSG congratulates Prof Mua’zu Shehu on permanent

The Secretary to the Gombe State Government, Professor Ibrahim Abubakar Njodi, has congratulated the former Director General, Research and Documentation, Government House, Professor Mua’zu Shehu, over his appointment as Permanent Secretary into the Government of Gombe State Service by Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya.

Professor Njodi equally saluted Mua’zu Shehu for attaining the rank of professorship, which is the highest elevation in the university circle.

The SSG described Prof. Mua’zu as a fine gentleman who often displays unwavering commitment and dedication to the tasks assigned to him.

According to him, “It is the desire of everyone who chooses academics as a career to…