Gruesome murder of soldiers in Abia, desecration in Igbo land

The lead counsel to the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, Mr Ifeanyi Ejiofor, has condemned the killings of soldiers in Aba, Abia’s state, by criminal elements.

In a statement he personally issued, Ejiofor said the gruesome murder of some soldiers on May 30 was a desecration of the holy land on the holy day of Biafrans.

According to Ejiofor, the killings were unaccepted by the entire Biafran community and should be condemned in their entirety.

He appealed for all hands to be on deck to ensure that those responsible for this heinous attack are brought to justice and no innocent person is harmed.

The lead counsel said IPOB is not responsible…