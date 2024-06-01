Presidency unveils comprehensive health policy approach to improve delivery

The Special Adviser to the President on Health, Dr Salma Ibrahim Anas, has unveiled a comprehensive approach health policy approach and implementation with global standards to ensure service delivery in Nigeria.

Ibrahim Anas in her presentation at a media briefing on the renewed hope agenda of President Bola Tinubu on health, reiterated the Federal Government’s mandate in shaping health policies, coordinating efforts, and harmonizing practices to achieve a unified national health agenda.

She explained that the Federal Government’s primary role is to drive policy formulation, coordinate effective harmonization, and build capacities.

“We mentor and create strategic directions that…