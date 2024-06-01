Presidency unveils comprehensive health policy approach to improve delivery

The Special Adviser to the President on Health, Dr Salma Ibrahim Anas, has unveiled a comprehensive approach health policy approach and implementation with global standards to ensure service delivery in Nigeria.
Ibrahim Anas in her presentation at a media briefing on the renewed hope agenda of President Bola Tinubu on health, reiterated the Federal Government’s mandate in shaping health policies, coordinating efforts, and harmonizing practices to achieve a unified national health agenda.
She explained that the Federal Government’s primary role is to drive policy formulation, coordinate effective harmonization, and build capacities.
“We mentor and create strategic directions that…
Source: Nigerian Tribune