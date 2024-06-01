Students’ abduction: Senator Natasha visits CUSTECH, pledges support

The lawmaker representing Kogi Central senatorial district, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, on Friday, visited Confluence University of Science and Technology (CUSTECH), Osara, Kogi State, to express her sympathies to the school management and offer her support following the recent attack by kidnappers.

The lawmaker said it was unfortunate that her first visit to the university had to address the tragic situation.

“What has befallen CUSTECH few weeks ago is what has happened to many institutions in Nigeria, and it’s quite worrisome. No child should fear for their safety in a place of learning; educational institutions should be the safest places,” she said.

The Senator pledged…