FG intervenes as over 62 Nigerians aboard Air France

Preparations are ongoing to fly back the over 62 Nigerian passengers presently stranded in Chad.

The stranded passengers who were being flown to the Abuja airport aboard an Air France aircraft ran into problems when the aircraft in question suffered a technical malfunction, which forced it to divert to Chad.

Nigeria’s minister of aviation and aerospace development, Festus Keyamo, had earlier, in a tweet (verified X), dropped the hint about the stranded passengers in Chad.

Keyamo had in the same tweet revealed how he had ordered the consumer protection directorate under the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) to at once commence discussions with the Air France airline on how to…