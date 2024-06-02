Kano: Police thwart thugs’ attack on APC Chairman Abdullahi Abbas’s residence

The Kano state police command has said that an attempt by some suspected thugs to attack the residence of the state’s All Progressives Congress (APC) Chairman, Prince Abdullahi Abbas has been foiled

According to a statement by the command’s Spokesman SP Abdullahi Kiyawa made this known on Sunday to the press in Kano

The command’s image maker disclosed that on May 31, at around 6 pm, a distress call was received from Chiranchi junction in Gwale Local Government Area of the state.

However, “It was stated that the thugs, armed with dangerous weapons, were pelting people with stones and attempting to enter the APC chairman’s house.”

