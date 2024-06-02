More Shariah-compliant banks coming — CBN

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has said that more Shariah-compliant banks are coming due to the benefits the sector has brought to the nation’s economy and citizens.

This was revealed by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Olayemi Cardoso, at a reception in honour of the newly appointed Secretary-General, Organisation of Islamic Cooperation Arbitration Centre (OIC-AC), Dr Umar Oseni, organised by his (Oseni) mentees led by Hajia Rahmah Aderinoye.

Cardoso, who was represented at the event by the Director of Legal Services, CBN, Kofo Salam-Alada, said those who thought that the idea of introducing Shariah-compliant banks was to Islamise Nigeria or bring Islamic financing…