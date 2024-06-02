Tinubu’s diversification strategy towards a prosperous future

IT would be easy for a casual observer and commentator to dismiss the Bola Tinubu administration for not doing much in its first year. But for the deep, who painstakingly study governments and governance, it wouldn’t be difficult to decipher that a lot has been done in one year with a solid foundation for future prosperity.

The president who has proven to be a square peg in a round hole has, in his first year, oiled the wheels and poured oil on troubled waters to bring the economy to a state of calm and stability decades after falsely living on contrived indices. With his economic reforms, it is perceptive that much more is in the offing with promises showing light at the end of the…