JUST IN: NASS, organised labour conciliatory meeting ends in deadlock

All entreaties by the leadership of the National Assembly to avert the indefinite nationwide strike declared by the Organised Labour scheduled to start on Monday, 3rd June 2024 proved abortive.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, had earlier at the emergency conciliatory meeting held on Sunday reiterated his position that the government could eradicate corruption in public offices by paying the workers a ‘living wage.’

On the Federal Government side were Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume; Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun; Minister of Budget and National Planning, Atiku Bagudu;…