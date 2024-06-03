Labour Party directorate: OBIdients congratulate Ngogbehei, others

Millions of supporters of Mr Peter Obi, the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP) under the auspices of the OBIdient Movement have congratulated the leader of the newly created directorate at the Labour Party Marcel Ngogbehei, and the members of the directorate.

Recall that the leadership of the Party through a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh, announced the creation of a directorate to see to the affairs of the OBIdient Movement and encourage their participation in the Party and the governance in Nigeria.

This development was widely commended by millions of supporters of the party and its 2023 Presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi across the…