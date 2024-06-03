Labour strike records 90 percent compliance in Anambra

The Anambra State Chapter Chairman of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Humphrey Nwafor, has boasted that the state has recorded ninety per cent compliance on the ongoing nationwide strike over the minimum wage.

Nwafor, who disclosed this to journalists in Awka on Monday, said the shutting down of offices across federal and state MDAs in the state is still ongoing.

According to him, the strike will continue until the federal government complies with our demands.

“Picketing is also ongoing across the state according to directives from the national body.

“To be honest with you, I am very delighted with the Anambra worker’s total compliance.

“The picketing will continue…