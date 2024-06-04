Edo’s future bright with Ighodalo, Ogie – PDP member

A member of the People Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State, Dr. Wellington Osadolor, has expressed confidence in PDP Governorship flagbearer, Dr. Asuen Ighodalo, saying that Ighodalo has the capacity to transform the state in terms of development.

Osadolor who made the assertion while speaking with the Nigerian Tribune noted that the combination of Asue Ighodalo and Barr. Osarodion Ogie represents the future of the state.

He said: “The duo of Asue Ighodalo and Osarodion Ogie represents a potent combination for the future development of Edo State.

“Asue Ighodalo, a renowned lawyer and businessman, possesses an extensive influence that spans across various sectors of the Nigerian…