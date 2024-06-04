JUST IN: We’re still on strike till further notice — Labour

Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC), on Tuesday, insisted they would go ahead with the strike today, while negotiations on their demands could continue.

The congress, in a post on X, said the industrial action which has grounded the nation’s economy will continue until Tuesday’s meeting of organs of the union where all resolutions of Monday’s meeting are expected to be reviewed.

“Until we hear from our organs at our meeting scheduled for today, June 4, we are still on strike,” the post read.

Earlier, the Federal Government of Nigeria agreed to increase the minimum wage beyond the initially proposed N60,000.

This decision, TRIBUNE ONLINE reported, was…