Netherlands-funded agric project launches second phase of NISCOPS scheme for farmers

Solidaridad and IDH, a Netherlands-funded programme have launched phase two of the National Initiative for Sustainable and Climate Smart Oil Palm Smallholders (NISCOPS) which targets to improve the production of oil palm while fostering a climate-friendly activity.

Speaking with journalists at the launch of the project on Tuesday in Abuja, the Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to Nigeria, Wouter Plomp, said his country as part of its commitment to Nigeria is launching the second phase of NISCOPS to sustain a more environment-friendly and also a more social future of the palm oil production in Nigeria.

“You know very well that palm oil is vital for Nigeria’s economy, but…