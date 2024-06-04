One killed as Customs, Army repel smugglers attack in Lagos

The Federal Operations Unit Zone A (FOU A) of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), on Monday night, stated that it’s officers in collaboration with men of the Nigerian Army, have successfully repelled an attack from a smuggling gang, killing one in the ensuing melee while a Customs officer sustained injury.

According to the FOU Zone A statement signed by its Spokesman, Theophilus Duniya, the incident occurred on Sunday morning, June 2, 2024, at approximately 0300 hours.

“A joint patrol team comprising FOU Zone A personnel and some soldiers intercepted a boat carrying smuggled rice and vehicles by the waterside in Badagry, Lagos.

“While evacuating the goods, a group of men, led by…