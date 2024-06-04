UPDATE: NLC, TUC NEC suspend nationwide strike for one week 

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC), have suspended the indefinite nationwide strike for one week to give room for the Tripartite Committee on New Minimum Wage to conclude negotiations.

Jointly National Executive Council of NLC and TUC concluded a meeting in Abuja minutes ago. A member of the NEC who was in the meeting revealed to our reporter.

According to the information gathered, labour decided to suspend the action as a sign of good faith following the agreement reached at the meeting between labour and the Federal government at the instance of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation last night.

However, the joint NEC meeting…