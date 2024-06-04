Why buildings are still collapsing in Nigeria —Omeife

APPARENTLY worried by the incessant building collapse incidents, the former President of the Nigerian Institute of Building (NIOB), Mr Chuck’s Omeife, has said that inability to adopt modern methods and usage of outdated laws were reasons for the continuation of the menace.

He said the stakeholders could not be doing things in the old ways, using outdated laws and expecting different results.

Omeife stated this in an interview with the Nigerian Tribune in Lagos.

He said “The major reason why buildings are still collapsing is because we are doing things in the old ways and using outdated laws and expecting different results.

According to Omeife, the National Building Code (NBC) was…