Awuzie, Olutoye, two other Nigerians nominated for African Genius Awards

Four notable Nigerians have been nominated, alongside 43 Africans, for the 2024 African Genius Awards (AGA).

The four Nigerians are Dr Charles Awuzie, a South African-based cybersecurity expert, CEO of Gemsbok Group, and co-founder of Transhuman Coin; John Amanam, a prosthetic artist and the first African to produce hyper-realistic prostheses for black people; Dr Oluyinka Olutoye, a United States-based world-renowned fetal and neonatal surgeon known for performing some of the world’s most complicated surgeries; and Claude Ake, a political scientist considered one of Africa’s foremost political philosophers.

African Genius Awards was launched in 2021…