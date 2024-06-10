Another pilgrim from Kebbi dies in Mecca

Another Kebbi State Pilgrims was reported dead in the holy land of Makkah in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Sunday.

According to a press statement made available to newsmen by the Chief Press Secretary to Kebbi State Governor, Ahmed Idris from Makkah on behalf of Kebbi Hajj 2024 media team disclosed the demise of the pilgrim.

Ahmed’s statement also quoted the Executive Chairman of Kebbi State Pilgrim Welfare Board Alhaji Faruku Aliyu Enabo who gave the name of the deceased as Abubakar Abdullahi from Gulma town in Argungu Local Government Area of the State, adding that the deceased died after a brief illness, bringing total number of KEBBI State dead pilgrims to three.

