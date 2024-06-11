Celebrity carpenter, Moses, dedicates silent heroes awards to father

The CEO Sagesse De Dieu, popularly known as celebrity carpenter Mr. Moses Amiebenomo has dedicated his award as Silent Hero in Business and Enterprise to his father, Barrister Idris Amiebenomo.

The award organised SHA was to honour distinguished Nigerians in business and industry, politics, education, hospitality, entertainment, banking, governance, security, media, maritime and others.

He received his award at a colourful ceremony which took place in Abuja.

Celebrity carpenter’s award was presented to him by the Commissioner of Police, FCT command, CP Bennett Igweh.

This is the latest honour he received in the course of being a carpenter, carrying out the furniture jobs of highly…