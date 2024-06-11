CSOs, NGOs, MDAs, Media commence three-day strategic

Fifty-four participants, drawn from various CSOs, NGOs, donor agencies, partners, and media practitioners, have commenced a 3-day strategic planning workshop in Bauchi.

Among the participants are MDAs, including the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Women Affairs and Child Development, SPHCDA, the SUBEB Ministry of Education, and BASNEC, while the media is to support and tell the story as well as monitor the event.

The workshop was organised by a non-governmental organisation known aa Forward in Action for Education—Poverty Alleviation and Malnutrition (FAcE-PaM) for the implementation of its 2025–2030 activities.

The objective of the workshop, according to the Ag Executive…